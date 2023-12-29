Surprise Squad
Police begin preparations for First Night Northampton

2024 is almost here! Many will choose to ring in the new year at the annual First Night Northampton celebration.
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Matt White, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere and Tyler Beraldi
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - 2024 is almost here! Many will choose to ring in the new year at the annual First Night Northampton celebration. While many are working to prepare entertainment throughout the night, the city’s police department is working to make sure the event is safe for all who attend. In fact, Police Chief John Cartledge told us his department has been preparing for New Year’s Eve for the past month or so.

“It’s a family event,” he told us, “We hope everyone is going to have a good time, [and] be safe out there. As the night goes on, we have extra patrols on extra staff on for the police department and the DPW to help out with traffic control.”

Cartledge advised that with the large crowds the event draws annually, comes traffic-- and road closures.

He told Western Mass News the area of the Armory Street parking lot will be congested for about 30-45 minutes due to the 6:15 fireworks show.

Main Street at King Road will be closed off from 11:30p.m. to about 12:15 a.m. for the ball raising at the Hotel Northampton. Traffic will be diverted to an alternative route.

Cartledge reminded everyone the importance of celebrating safely. If you have too much to drink, contact a sober friend or a ride service to get you to your next destination safely.

