Police searching for car involved in theft of an archery target deer in Montgomery

By Samantha Galicki and Taylor Smith
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RUSSEL, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Russell-Montgomery Police Department reported a stolen archery target deer from a residence of Russell Rd in Montgomery.

At 2:50 p.m. on Friday, December 22nd a Blue Jeep Cherokee can be seen pulling into the driveway on footage. Then at 2:53 p.m. the same vehicle leaves the driveway. The car in question has possible damage to the left side rear door.

Other area video footage is being reviewed for more information. If anyone recognizes this vehicle or operator, contact the Russell-Montgomery Police Department.

