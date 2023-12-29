Surprise Squad
Teenager reportedly spits at Springfield officer’s face following arrest

Police say a 16-year-old who was recently arrested after they were called to a shooting in...
Police say a 16-year-old who was recently arrested after they were called to a shooting in Springfield, spit on an officer's face while he was being booked.(Photo courtesy Springfield Police Department)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police say a 16-year-old who was recently arrested after they were called to a shooting in Springfield, spit on an officer’s face while he was being booked.

This is according to the Springfield Police Department.

Thursday night just after 9 p.m., officers responded to the 0-100 block of Adams Street for a shooting after the department’s ‘ShotSpotter’ system activated.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of shots being fired.

“After reviewing video footage of the shooting, Detectives in the Firearms Investigation Unit located a male suspect matching the description of the shooter on Lombard Street,” explained Ryan Walsh, representative of the Springfield Police Department.

The 16-year-old along with two other individuals then entered a convenience store on the 600 block of Main Street, police say.

“When officers were about to enter the store the shooting suspect attempted to leave through another exit, but slipped,” Walsh said before adding, “The suspects fall caused the firearm he was holding in his hand to slide across the floor.”

At this point, the 16-year-old was placed under arrest. Police say the gun they recovered at the scene was stolen out of Vermont.

They also say they found crack-cocaine inside the 16-year-old’s jacket.

“During the booking process the suspect spit on an officer’s face,” noted Walsh.

Further information on this incident was not released.

Police are not providing the teenagers identity or the charges he faces due to his age.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

