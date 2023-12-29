This popular East Longmeadow apple orchard is now for sale

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular East Longmeadow apple orchard is now for sale. Western Mass News spoke with the owners about how they came to this decision.

The Apple Place, which is well-known for their family-owned orchard, bakery, and ice-cream shop, was recently put up for sale as the owners near their retirement, but they say they are looking for buyers who will continue to keep it open as a working farm.

Cindy Normandin grew up on this East Longmeadow farm. Her father opened The Apple Place back in the 70′s, and Normandin and her husband have been helping to run it as a family business ever since. But now that they are getting older, they are ready to start a new chapter.

“Well, it’s been coming over a period of time,” Normandin said, “We don’t really want to in a way but it’s kind of like a need. We are just getting older and it’s a lot of juggling and a lot of hours and although we love it in our hearts here, we need to step back and be able to retire at least somewhat.”

Normandin told Western Mass News they are looking ideally for their next buyer to have the same passion for running The Apple Place as they have for all these years and will keep the tradition going.

She elaborated, “So, we’re looking for someone to keep it going as The Apple Place. So, growing the apples, baking, doing the ice cream, keeping the peaceful atmosphere here, and we’re hoping another couple here or person comes along that just feels the passion that we have for this place.”

Normandin said they will be staying in the area and will probably still pop in from time to time to lend a helping hand when needed.

“You know we want them to succeed certainly, so we plan on being there for them. Any questions they have and doing some training with them and such. But we won’t be working here on a daily basis,” she added, “You know, we’re going to have to let the new people just put their own little spin and creativity on it. You know, it’s not going to be exactly like I would but that’s okay! You know, they might have a better way at doing something.

Normandin said that although they are looking forward to their retirement, they will deeply miss their farm, the memories, and all of their longtime customers.

“I’m just so thankful to the people of East Longmeadow and the surrounding towns that have been just so good to us, so encouraging all the time, and so loving, and it’s hard we’re not going to be able to see all of our buddies anymore.”

The asking price for this property currently stands at 1.3 million dollars. Normandin says they have already heard from several potential buyers.

