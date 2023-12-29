What to expect from this year’s First Night Northampton

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re days closer to 2024, and the annual First Night Northampton! A city-wide event held to welcome the new year. Western Mass News got answers on what people can expect from this year’s celebrations.

The big event is the ball raising at midnight to ring in 2024. It will take place at the Hotel Northampton, but 12 hours’ worth of activities are prepared leading up to midnight. We spoke with Steve Sanderson, events producer for the Northampton Arts Council, to learn more

“The plan for New Year’s Eve is to transform 22 of our downtown buildings into performance venues,” he told us, “You buy one button, and you can go to any one of 114 performances.”

Performances include jugglers, puppet shows, multiple musicians and a fireworks show at 6:15 p.m.

If you are interested in attending the event, buttons are available to purchase ahead of time at firstnightnorthampton.org or available day-of at several locations.

Sanderson tells me the event could not be put on without the help and support of the entire community including the Northampton Police Department.

