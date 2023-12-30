1 injured, following serious vehicle crash on Ware Street in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Palmer are responding to a car crash on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Palmer Police Department, at around 2:30 p.m. officers were on scene for reports of a single vehicle crash on Ware Street.

Officials confirmed one person has serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

