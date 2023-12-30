Surprise Squad
Baystate Health reinstates masking policy due to increase in COVID-19 cases

Baystate Medical Center
Baystate Medical Center(Western Mass News photo)
By Camelia Reid and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Baystate Health has announced an update to their masking policy.

Due to the steady increase of COVID-19 cases both among patients and the community, masking will now be required at its hospitals.

All visitors over age 5 are required to wear masks at all Baystate hospitals and the D’amour Center for Cancer Care.

Health officials said community testing and wastewater surveillance data point to the increase in COVID-19 cases and they expect the trend to continue.

