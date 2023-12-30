Surprise Squad
Business owners share excitement for First Night Northampton

On Sunday, many people across western Massachusetts will be making their way to Northampton to...
On Sunday, many people across western Massachusetts will be making their way to Northampton to ring in the New Year at the annual First Night Northampton event. On top of the musical performances and activities throughout the day, some local businesses will be taking part by welcoming many new and familiar celebrating faces into their stores.
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Matt White and Tyler Beraldi
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday, many people across western Massachusetts will be making their way to Northampton to ring in the New Year at the annual First Night Northampton event. On top of the musical performances and activities throughout the day, some local businesses will be taking part by welcoming many new and familiar celebrating faces into their stores. Western Mass News spoke with one Main Street business owner.

Justin Brown, the owner of Assemble, Made and Curated, told Western Mass News they have participated in the annual celebration before. What makes this year special? It’s the first year they’re celebrating in their own storefront.

“I’m really excited to be on Main Street this year and be able to see what’s happening out there in the world,” Brown told us. “We’re going to be open a little bit earlier and open until 6:00, and we’re gonna be offering for first-night button holders 10 percent off their purchase for the day.”

All of the excitement is of course leading up to midnight when the ball on top of the Hotel Northampton will rise to welcome the new year.

