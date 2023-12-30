Experts weigh in on how to improve your diet for the new year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - 2024 is closer with each passing day, meaning you are almost out of time to decide how you’re starting the new year. To round out our week of resolutions, we’re talking with experts about how to build a well-rounded meal.

Carrie Taylor, registered dietician for Big Y, said, “That’s normally the first thing people talk about when it comes to lifestyle changes, it’s thinking, ‘I should eat better.”

According to a Forbes health survey, 32% of Americans have “improving their diet” at the top of their resolution list.

Andrea Luttrell, another dietician for Big Y, told us, “The first step we actually tell people is to go onto myplate.gov to figure out what your needs are. So, there you can put in your age, gender, weight, height… all of your personal information and then calculate a meal plan specifically for you.”

Luttrell and Taylor are registered dieticians, and as a result, routinely advise people how to improve their diets.

We spoke with them about the effects of strategic diet changes.

“Changing a diet can also switch you to eating healthier foods that are going to protect you long term and prevent chronic disease,” Taylor told us.

“When you change your meal plan, and you’re eating healthier foods, more nourishing foods,” Luttrell added, “you’re going to feel better and that really empowers you to make other changes, like maybe working out or maybe just getting more active and hanging out with friends, so when you feel better internally, it really shines through in your external self.”

In a world dominated by social media, algorithms can target those looking to make diet changes. The experts urge you to stay away from timelines flooded with dietary advice.

We asked how important it is for someone to work with and talk to a registered dietitian instead of someone that they find on the internet giving food advice.

Luttrell responded by saying, “It’s really important to go to a registered dietitian. We’ve gone through a lot of training and schooling for food and nutrition science and so we have the best information for you so that it’s a safe and manageable way to live a healthy lifestyle.”

Substitutions on your plate don’t have to be major changes. Luttrell and Taylor told Western Mass News a reasonable approach is important when improving a diet.

“When it’s all or nothing, it’s harder to sustain it, so if you’re specific and small, those are the ones that succeed at, a year from now, keeping the weight off and continuing on their goal,” Taylor emphasized.

It’s important to be reasonable about your changes, and to know that taking away your favorite foods, in the long-term, could work against you.

“We enjoy ice cream, we enjoy cookies, food is meant to enjoyed,” Luttrell explained, “especially during celebrations, so it’s about learning how to enjoy those indulgent foods moderately and how to incorporate them with those health foods as well because… food is meant to be enjoyed,”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.