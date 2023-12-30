MGM-Springfield prepares for New Year’s betting with college and NFL football

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM-Springfield has preparations underway for what could be the biggest weekend for sports betting in the bay state, with the six college football bowl games and huge NFL contests taking place. Western Mass News got answers on the expectations.

We spoke with Robert Westerfield, Vice President of Casino Affairs, and a massive sports fan himself.

“As it turns out,” he told us, “the way the calendar falls, last day may be our best day.”

New Year’s Eve will round out a huge weekend at MGM-Springfield, especially for sports bettors in the area. That’s because, for the first time in the history of the Commonwealth, people will be able to place their wagers on the final college football matchups of the season, including Alabama versus Michigan, and Texas against Washington.

Westerfield could not hold back his excitement, saying, “We’ll have a great crowd. Between sitting at the bar, watching the games, making your bets, going around eating [and] going to the other venues, this room will be full all weekend.”

Plus, as a bonus this New Year’s Eve, football fans will be able to bet on week 17 NFL games, including matchups with playoff implications.

Westerfield added, “It’s going to set the stage for the playoffs. The last 2-3 weeks of the season have just been incredible. This weekend will just be phenomenal.”

As the sports betting lounge got ready to welcome hundreds of people to spend New Year’s Eve witnessing high stakes games, Westerfield told Western Mass News this inaugural year of wagering on sports in the Commonwealth has been special, with tens of thousands of dollars in bets and expectations going above and beyond.

“We grew as the year went on,” he explained, “More events came onboard. UFC fights, we carry now. We had a great year with it, especially being our first year and dipping our toe in the pool.”

College basketball’s Final Four weekend was among one of the biggest weekends of the year for the sportsbook, as well as NFL and college football weekends.

Knowing there was still business to take care of for the action-packed weekend, Westerfield seemed thrilled for sports betting’s future in 2024.

“We have a year under our belt, we know kind of what works, what the guests like, what they don’t like. We keep adding different things. I keep mentioning UFC. We are showing those fights. So, we’re looking to add more things to the calendar, and it’s really to spruce it up.”

MGM-Springfield said it is not too late to place your bets for New Year’s Eve action, with the college bowl games kicking off at noon followed by NFL action beginning at 1:00 p.m.

You can catch those aforementioned New Year’s Eve NFL games on the networks of Western Mass News.

We’ll have a special Saturday edition of Monday Night Football on ABC40 as the Detroit Lions take on the Dallas Cowboys in what could be a playoff preview for both teams. Then, Sunday at 1:00 on FOX6, the Los Angeles Rams try to keep their playoff hopes alive against the New York Giants. Plus, on CBS3, a major doubleheader will begin with the Patriots taking on the Bills, followed by an AFC Championship rematch between the Bengals and the Chiefs.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.