Springfield DPW begins Christmas tree collection

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Department of Public Works said it will begin its Christmas tree collection on Tuesday.

The department plans to collect the trees from this Tuesday January 2 until Friday, January 26.

They will be picked up on recycling day giving each household two chances to get their tree collected.

Officials ask that the trees are accessible on your tree-belt and aren’t covered in snow or wrapped in plastic.

