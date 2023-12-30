Student protestors at UMass Amherst barred from studying abroad

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Over 50 UMass Amherst students were arrested in October at a pro-Palestinian sit-in, where they called for the university to take action in the midst of the Israel-Hamas war. Now, some of those students are facing further punishment.

Western Mass News spoke with the attorney who is representing those students, who are facing consequences for what the university is calling “breaking the code of conduct.” One of those repercussions could cost some of them tens of thousands of dollars and rob them of a once in a lifetime experience to study abroad.

Attorney Shay Negron shared her reaction to the decision that barred arrested students from studying abroad in the spring, stating, “It’s frustrating. As an attorney, we stand by these judicial procedures and rules and appeal processes.”

She went on to add, “These are students that were peacefully protesting. One of the things they mention in my phone calls with them is ‘we were peaceful, we even cleaned up after ourselves. Like, we were quiet’ and they just wanted to get the attention and response from Chancellor Reyes and UMass.”

One of Negron’s clients who wishes to remain anonymous provided us with a statement that reads:

“I am now at risk of missing an entire semester of studies while also losing over $20,000 because UMass barred me from studying abroad. This decision reflects a pattern of attacks across college campuses targeting students for speaking out against Israel’s brutal genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. The UMass international programs office should immediately reverse its decision and grant us permission to study abroad. No student should have to face targeted backlash from their university for speaking out against genocide.”

The university provided Western Mass News with a statement that reads in part:

“The International Programs Office recently received a conduct report from the Dean of Students Office indicating that a number of students are currently going through the disciplinary process for violations of the code of student conduct. Consistent with the university’s past practice and the student agreement of participation signed by each student, IPO revoked eligibility for these students to study abroad for the upcoming winter/spring terms.”

Negron told us they have since filed an appeal and were told all disciplinary decisions would be put on hold until their sanctioned hearing in January. However, Negron informed us the IPO office decided to review her clients’ file and pull the plug on their eligibility to study abroad next semester

According to UMass Amherst: “Once a student is approved for study abroad until final pre-departure checks, it is each student’s responsibility to maintain eligibility on all counts. New student conduct actions could mean that eligibility to study abroad may be revoked at any time up to and after departure, leading to a forfeiture of all deposits/fees paid.”

Negron told Western Mass News she’s seen situations like these play out across the country and has decided to take on the UMass students’ administrative cases pro-bono to be on what she calls “the right side of history.”

She said, “It’s a substantial amount of time but we’re seeing across many colleges and universities that these administrative hearings, the end result has really profound impacts on our clients.”

Negron adds that they have discussed filing a federal lawsuit against UMass for violating her clients’ first amendment right to freedom of speech. However, they’re hoping to come to an agreement during their hearing to avoid further litigation.

UMass told Western Mass News the IPO office will assist any student facing late withdrawal from a study abroad program for any reason with course enrollment and campus housing placements. They also work with students to advocate on their behalf with third party study abroad program providers to minimize financial impact. Meanwhile, Negron told Western Mass News her office is here to advocate for those who are being unjustly persecuted for their beliefs or for speaking out.

