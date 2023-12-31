Dry to End 2023 and Start the New Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Happy New Year’s Eve! A chilly but dry start to the day today! We started off with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s. A much nicer start today compared to the last several mornings. Our unsettled weather pattern has finally begun to break down, so today will feature lots of sunshine with a few clouds. Highs will reach either side of 40 this afternoon, with a light breeze out of the west. Heading into tonight, we will see increasing clouds, as an area of low pressure passes to the south along a frontal boundary.

We should remain dry overnight, but we will see increasing clouds. A benefit of the clouds, temperatures will not fall like a rock overnight. For any New Year’s Eve plans, temperatures should be around 30 by midnight, so bundle up for sure, but considering we should be in the teens overnight, we’ll take it! For New Year’s Day we will see a blend of sun and clouds with highs near 40 once again, so another nice and dry day. The pattern remains quiet going into Tuesday and Wednesday with a blend of sun and clouds both days and highs in the lower to middle 40′s.

For Thursday, we are watching an area of low pressure move out of the Gulf of Mexico, which looks to pass to the south. Right now, the bulk of the weather looks to pass off to the south, missing New England, however a stray flurry, snow shower, or rain shower cannot be ruled out on Thursday. But we are not expecting any washouts. In fact, some may not even see any wet weather at all. Highs on Thursday should reach the lower 40′s. Then we turn chilly and blustery on Friday with highs in the lower to middle 30′s, normal for early January. With winds coming in out of the west at about 10-20 mph, so there will also be a wind chill to deal with.

We remain chilly going into the first weekend of 2024 with highs in the 30′s and we are watching for a few chances for some wet weather late next weekend into the following week. Right now, long term models are hinting at some heavy precipitation, but it’s too early to pinpoint 7-10 days out, and whether it will be in the form of rain or snow. Something to watch. But in the meantime, the pattern is quiet with lots of sun, so soak up the vitamin D! Happy New Year!

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.