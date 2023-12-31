First Night Junior gives kids a New Year’s Eve celebration in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - While many adults are getting ready to celebrate the rapidly approaching new year, kids in Holyoke have already had their share of the fun.

“My favorite part was the children’s museum or the merry go-round because I enjoy that so much,” said Sophia Laramee.

While many of us are still trying to figure out what to wear and where to go on Sunday night, some of Holyoke’s youngest residents have already said their goodbyes to 2023 over at Heritage State Park.

“First Night Junior is a tradition in downtown Holyoke, It started decades ago,” explained Joe McGiverin.

First Night Junior wasn’t your typical bash filled with bubbly and bars, but balloons, reptiles, and a bright carousel. Western Mass News spoke with Joe McGiverin, the president of the Friends of the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round about the festivities.

“The idea of First Night Junior is to allow families to come out on New Year’s Eve, and enjoy a lot of what adults do on New Year’s Eve on midnight,” noted McGiverin. “Moms and dads are happy because they can do their thing tonight, after the kids are home and in bed.”

Some parents may even hit the hay before the ball drops at midnight and while they’re tucked in peacefully, they’re glad their kids were able to experience some last-minute fun, on the last day of the year.

“We always try to do things that focus on the kids, they get bored really easily with the adult stuff, so, we just saw a reptile show which was really interactive,” added Rachael Bukoski of South Hadley. “This was a great thing to do before nap time.”

While these kids will have their eyes shut at midnight, tired from all of Sunday’s bash. They’re already are dreaming about what’s ahead in the new year.

Reporter: Are you really excited for 2024? What are you most excited for?

Sophia Laramee: “My birthday next month.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.