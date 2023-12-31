Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

First Night Northampton begins to kick off the new year

First Night Northampton, a city-wide celebration to ring in the new year, is underway. Western Mass News visited Northampton on Sunday evening.
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Matt White and Tyler Beraldi
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Hampshire County, First Night Northampton, a city-wide celebration to ring in the new year, is underway. Western Mass News visited Northampton on Sunday evening to get a feel for the festivities.

We arrived moments before the firework show where the excited energy was palpable. We were told that following the fireworks, the second half of celebrations would be set to begin, with live musical performances and more scheduled for the evening. This of course all leading up to midnight, where the ball will rise on top of the Hotel Northampton.

If you plan to come down to Northampton on Sunday night, just be aware that by 6 p.m. we saw that the area was already crowded, and there was already traffic. When we spoke with the city’s interim police chief, John Cartledge on Friday, he said that congestion could be expected in the area of the Armory Street Parking lot due to the 6:15 fireworks show. Main Street at King Road will be closed off from 11:30 p.m. to about 12:15 a.m. for the ball raising at the Hotel Northampton. Traffic will be diverted to an alternative route.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the new year comes new legislations, and with inflation hitting everyone’s wallet,...
New tax package being introduced in Massachusetts targeting middle class and families
Louisville Metro Animal Services is working to find a home for the "saddest dog at the shelter."
Animal shelter working to get ‘saddest dog’ adopted
Peanut, 21, died at her home in Michigan on Christmas Day.
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken, dies at age 21
Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
According to the Palmer Police Department, at around 2:30 p.m. officers were on scene for...
1 injured, following serious vehicle crash on Ware Street in Palmer

Latest News

While many adults are getting ready to celebrate the rapidly approaching new year, kids in...
First Night Junior gives kids a New Year’s Eve celebration in Holyoke
In Hampshire County, First Night Northampton, a city-wide celebration to ring in the new year,...
First Night Northampton begins to kick off the new year
Clouds hang tough through Monday midday, then a little sun is possible with more on the way.
Janna's New Year's Forecast!
While many adults are getting ready to celebrate the rapidly approaching new year, kids in...
First Night Junior gives kids a New Year’s Eve celebration in Holyoke