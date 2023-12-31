First Night Northampton begins to kick off the new year

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Hampshire County, First Night Northampton, a city-wide celebration to ring in the new year, is underway. Western Mass News visited Northampton on Sunday evening to get a feel for the festivities.

We arrived moments before the firework show where the excited energy was palpable. We were told that following the fireworks, the second half of celebrations would be set to begin, with live musical performances and more scheduled for the evening. This of course all leading up to midnight, where the ball will rise on top of the Hotel Northampton.

If you plan to come down to Northampton on Sunday night, just be aware that by 6 p.m. we saw that the area was already crowded, and there was already traffic. When we spoke with the city’s interim police chief, John Cartledge on Friday, he said that congestion could be expected in the area of the Armory Street Parking lot due to the 6:15 fireworks show. Main Street at King Road will be closed off from 11:30 p.m. to about 12:15 a.m. for the ball raising at the Hotel Northampton. Traffic will be diverted to an alternative route.

