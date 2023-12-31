A Seasonably Cool and Dry Start to 2024

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Despite high pressure being in control today, clouds stayed persistent. So, we end the year a bit cooler than recent days, but still warmer than normal here in western Mass with highs in the upper 30s.

Clouds stick around to ring in the New Year and we should remain dry as low pressure passes well to our southwest. Temperatures will be near freezing at midnight and likely slip into the upper 20s and low 30s by sunrise with light and variable breezes.

New Year’s Day will again feature mostly cloudy skies, especially in the morning. Some decrease in clouds is expected later in the day, but sunshine still looks limited for us. Highs return to around 40 with a light northerly breeze and dry weather.

Skies should clear out Monday night, allowing for a much colder start Tuesday as everyone heads back to work and school. Early morning temperatures begin in the teens-as they should this time of year! High pressure will give us mostly sunny skies Tuesday with seasonably cool temperatures, then Wednesday will feature more clouds, but milder temperatures.

A storm system moving off the Southeast coast will bring in clouds Wednesday and Thursday, but most or all of the precipitation looks to miss our area. There is a chance for very light rain and snow showers, but not enough to cause any big travel headaches. High pressure building from Canada will usher in a colder air mass to end the week with highs near normal Friday. Many of the long-range forecast models are showing a shot at a coastal storm next Sunday that could bring rain and snow, but with it being a week away, it’s just a watching game for now.

