1 injured, after head-on collision near New Athol Road in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Orange responded to a head-on crash on Sunday evening.

According to the Orange Fire Department, at around 5:50 p.m. firefighters were on scene for reports of a crash in the area of East Road and New Athol Road.

Officials have confirmed one patient was transported to a local hospital.

