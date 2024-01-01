1 injured, after head-on collision near New Athol Road in Orange
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Orange responded to a head-on crash on Sunday evening.
According to the Orange Fire Department, at around 5:50 p.m. firefighters were on scene for reports of a crash in the area of East Road and New Athol Road.
Officials have confirmed one patient was transported to a local hospital.
Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.