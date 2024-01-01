Surprise Squad
2 Pittsfield residents critically injured after being struck by car on New Year’s Day

Emergency crews in Pittsfield responded to a pedestrian crash on New Year’s Day.
Emergency crews in Pittsfield responded to a pedestrian crash on New Year’s Day.(MGN)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Pittsfield responded to a pedestrian crash on New Year’s Day.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, at around 2:47 a.m. officers were on scene for reports of a pedestrian crash on Housatonic Street.

23-year-old Nicholas Ainsley was driving eastbound on West Housatonic Street when he collided with two people who were crossing a street.

Authorities revealed 34-year-old Shannon M. Steffey and Matthew Squires of Pittsfield were both transported to Berkshire Medical Center for serious injuries.

Steffey has now been transferred to Baystate Medical Center as her condition has turned critical from the crash.

If you or anyone has any information or has witnessed this incident, you are asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700 ext. 543.

