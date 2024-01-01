Hundreds of people gather for Springfield Mayor Sarno’s 6th annual inauguration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds gathered at Symphony Hall on Monday to witness the city’s longest-serving mayor begin his 17th year and fourth four-year term in the role and Domenic Sarno himself is already excited for what’s ahead.

“I’m greatly appreciative of the residents, the voters and the city of Springfield for their confidence in myself and my abilities,” expressed Mayor Sarno. “I don’t do it alone, though. I have a great team, and we’ve accomplished a lot.”

With his wife, Carla, and two daughters, Cassandra and Chiara, by his side, Sarno took the oath of office once again to continue serving his constituents in the city of homes.

In remarks to attendees, he pledged to build upon advancements, initiatives, economic renaissance and growth.

“Being mayor is one of the toughest jobs in America,” noted Mayor Sarno. “But my passion to serve our residents and business community has never wavered.”

Among the speakers were religious leaders like Rabbi Noach Kosofsky of Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy and Bishop Talbert Swan of Spring of Hope Church. Congressman Richard Neal also spoke, congratulating his friend on another term.

The new city council was also sworn in, which will be led by president Michael Fenton.

Sarno told Western Mass News he is ready to collaborate with the group, even if they do not agree on everything.

“If we can work constructively together...Work on the betterment for the city and deal with the facts and not hyperbole, we can do a lot more things than working together,” expressed Mayor Sarno. “So I’m looking very forward to working with the city council.”

After a record number of homicides in Springfield last year, as well as several illegal guns taken off the streets, Sarno vows tackling gun violence is his number one priority.

“The courts and some of the judges need to help us out,” said Mayor Sarno. “They continually are letting these repeat violent criminal offenders right back on our streets and in our neighborhoods. That’s not right. So I’m going to continue to hammer away on that. I’ll continue to file my bail reform legislation to State Representative Angelo Puppolo. But we do need some help.”

While he acknowledges there is much more work to be done, Sarno said he is looking forward to what’s ahead in the next four years.

Copyright 2024. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.