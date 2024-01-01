Surprise Squad
Massachusetts’s suspect wanted for assault with intent to murder arrested in CT

Police lights.
Police lights.(WBTV)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
THOMPSON, Conn. (WFSB) - A suspect wanted for assault with intent to murder out of Massachusetts was caught and arrested in Thompson, CT.

State police say they were notified by the Webster Police Department in Massachusetts that a vehicle they had attempted to stop in their town had crashed at Exit 53 on I-395 in Thompson.

The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Connecticut State Police responded to find the suspect had fled on foot.

State police sent out K9 Drago to assist.

Drago was able to locate the suspect in a thickly wooded area. The suspect was placed into custody after a brief struggle, according to police.

Webster police said the suspect had engaged them in a pursuit before crossing into CT.

The vehicle was stolen, and the suspect had a nationwide extraditable warrant for assault with intent to murder and numerous firearm charges out of Worcester, Massachusetts.

Police say the suspect was placed under arrest as a fugitive from justice.

The suspect also received multiple violations in Connecticut.

Troop C's K9 Drago.
Troop C's K9 Drago.(CT State Police)

