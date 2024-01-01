A Quiet Weather Week Ahead

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We began the New Year on a bright note, finally! Sunshine blanketed the region today along with some scattered clouds. Overall, a nice start to January with highs around 40.

Skies remain mostly clear overnight, allowing for a colder start Tuesday morning with bus stop temperatures likely starting in the upper teens to lower 20s with light to calm wind.

Lots of sunshine is on tap for Tuesday with highs returning to the upper 30s to around 40. Breezes stay around 5-10mph out of the west-northwest and overall the day will be pleasant and quiet!

Our weather this week is overall pretty quiet and mostly dry. Wednesday will be milder with highs approaching middle 40s with a light westerly breeze and a mix of sun and clouds. Low pressure moving off the Southeast coast and a cold front swinging through from the west Thursday may bring a few, light rain or snow showers-but they look hit or miss and shouldn’t cause any travel concerns.

As low pressure passes offshore and strong high pressure builds to our northwest, gusty breezes pick up Thursday and continue into Friday. A colder air mass also dives in so Friday morning should be quite cold with wind chills dipping into the teens and possibly single digits in the hill towns. We end the week bright, brisk and seasonable with highs in the middle 30s.

What will likely dominate the news this week is the potential for a snow event this weekend and a continued unsettled pattern. As for this weekend, there are still a lot of potential outcomes, but a snowstorm is one of them. This early on, all we can do is wait for better data to come in later in the week. For now, snow could begin Saturday night and go through Sunday, but the storm could also miss us completely! Another storm mid-next week could bring a wintry mix, changing to rain along with gusty breezes.

