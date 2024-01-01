Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

A Quiet Weather Week Ahead

By Janna Brown
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We began the New Year on a bright note, finally! Sunshine blanketed the region today along with some scattered clouds. Overall, a nice start to January with highs around 40.

Skies remain mostly clear overnight, allowing for a colder start Tuesday morning with bus stop temperatures likely starting in the upper teens to lower 20s with light to calm wind.

Lots of sunshine is on tap for Tuesday with highs returning to the upper 30s to around 40. Breezes stay around 5-10mph out of the west-northwest and overall the day will be pleasant and quiet!

Our weather this week is overall pretty quiet and mostly dry. Wednesday will be milder with highs approaching middle 40s with a light westerly breeze and a mix of sun and clouds. Low pressure moving off the Southeast coast and a cold front swinging through from the west Thursday may bring a few, light rain or snow showers-but they look hit or miss and shouldn’t cause any travel concerns.

As low pressure passes offshore and strong high pressure builds to our northwest, gusty breezes pick up Thursday and continue into Friday. A colder air mass also dives in so Friday morning should be quite cold with wind chills dipping into the teens and possibly single digits in the hill towns. We end the week bright, brisk and seasonable with highs in the middle 30s.

What will likely dominate the news this week is the potential for a snow event this weekend and a continued unsettled pattern. As for this weekend, there are still a lot of potential outcomes, but a snowstorm is one of them. This early on, all we can do is wait for better data to come in later in the week. For now, snow could begin Saturday night and go through Sunday, but the storm could also miss us completely! Another storm mid-next week could bring a wintry mix, changing to rain along with gusty breezes.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the new year comes new legislations, and with inflation hitting everyone’s wallet,...
New tax package being introduced in Massachusetts targeting middle class and families
Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs.
6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old
Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Louisville Metro Animal Services is working to find a home for the "saddest dog at the shelter."
Animal shelter working to get ‘saddest dog’ adopted

Latest News

Sunshine is back Tuesday and Wednesday, then we could see a flurry or shower before the week...
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Clouds Hold Tough, but we Remain Dry for the First Few Days of 2024
Clouds Hold Tough, but we Remain Dry for the First Few Days of 2024
Clouds hang tough through Monday midday, then a little sun is possible with more on the way.
Janna's New Year's Forecast!
Dry New Year’s Eve & A Look back at our Weather in 2023
Liam's New Year's Eve Forecast and 2023 Weather Wrapped