Route 202 in Granby closed, following motor vehicle crash

Emergency crews in Granby responded to a vehicle crash on Monday morning.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANBY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Granby responded to a vehicle crash on Monday morning.

According to the Granby Fire Department, at around 2 a.m. firefighters were on scene for reports of a single car crash along with a downed pole on Route 202 near Cindy’s Drive-in.

Officials said Route 202 will be closed for hours until National Grid replaced the downed pole.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

