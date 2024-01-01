Route 202 in Granby closed, following motor vehicle crash

GRANBY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Granby responded to a vehicle crash on Monday morning.

According to the Granby Fire Department, at around 2 a.m. firefighters were on scene for reports of a single car crash along with a downed pole on Route 202 near Cindy’s Drive-in.

Officials said Route 202 will be closed for hours until National Grid replaced the downed pole.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

