Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Suspect makes ‘dirt angels’ and phone calls while hiding from police on Christmas Eve

A man made 'dirt angels' and phone calls while hiding from police in Florida. (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via TMX)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida man made ‘dirt angels’ and phone calls while hiding from police.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a one-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve when the driver, Eliezer Armando Reyes Rios, 34, ran off, according to authorities.

The suspect allegedly ignored the deputy’s commands to stop and instead jumped a fence into a large construction site.

“Dashing away he hid in the dark. Down a pit in the soil he lay, at times perhaps feeling the holiday spirit, making ‘dirt angels’ and making calls on his phone,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Eventually, three deputies and a K-9 apprehended Rios. He was arrested and faces several charges including leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a canceled, suspended, or revoked license and trespassing on a construction site.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the new year comes new legislations, and with inflation hitting everyone’s wallet,...
New tax package being introduced in Massachusetts targeting middle class and families
Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Louisville Metro Animal Services is working to find a home for the "saddest dog at the shelter."
Animal shelter working to get ‘saddest dog’ adopted
Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs.
6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old

Latest News

A man made 'dirt angels' and phone calls while hiding from police in Florida.
Suspect makes 'dirt angels' and phone calls while hiding from police
Homicide investigation underway in University Heights
Homicide investigation underway in University Heights
One person found dead near University of Cincinnati, police say
One person found dead near University of Cincinnati, police say
Emergency crews in Orange responded to a head-on crash on Sunday evening.
1 injured, after head-on collision near New Athol Road in Orange