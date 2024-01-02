Surprise Squad
House fire leaves 10 people displaced in Springfield

By Samantha Galicki and Taylor Smith
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:24 AM EST
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Ten people are now without a place to live after a fire tore through a house on Main Street in Springfield Monday night.

When our Western Mass News crews arrived around 8 p.m. we could see multiple fire crews in the area.

According to the Springfield Fire Department the fire started in a second floor bathroom. No injuries have been reported and the Red Cross is assisting the displaced.

No word on how exactly the fire started.

Western Mass News will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

