House fire leaves 10 people displaced in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Ten people are now without a place to live after a fire tore through a house on Main Street in Springfield Monday night.

When our Western Mass News crews arrived around 8 p.m. we could see multiple fire crews in the area.

According to the Springfield Fire Department the fire started in a second floor bathroom. No injuries have been reported and the Red Cross is assisting the displaced.

No word on how exactly the fire started.

