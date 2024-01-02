A string of robberies targeting local smoke shops raising suspicion around the state

Pelham, NH (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Pelham New Hampshire are investigating if a break-in at a local smoke shop is connected to others in Massachusetts.

Smoker Choice in Pelham is the latest smoke shop broken into and burglarized in the area.

Last week two men dressed in all black were seen getting out of an SUV. They then kicked in the shops door and filled bags with shop merchandise. Whether or not this break-in was connected to the string of others at smoke shops in Massachusetts in towns like Woburn, Saugus and Framingham is still being investigated.

The Chief in Pelham says the departments are comparing notes on the similarities and differences of the incidents.

“Are they kicking in doors or are they breaking in? Do they know the layout of the store? Do they know how to get in and out quickly? Those are the things we’re looking for,” he says.

The two men have not been found or identified yet but the Chief says there’s no serious threat to the public.

