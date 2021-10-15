SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Friday was the start of a big hockey weekend in Downtown Springfield.
The Thunderbirds will be back Saturday for their home opener. Friday night, the AIC Yellow Jackets hosted the defending national champs, the UMass Minutemen. The Minutemen dominated Friday night's game.
The final score: 5-1 UMass. The Minutemen will be back in the Mullins Center Saturday night, hosting the Yellow Jackets for another faceoff.
