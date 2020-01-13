Abby Huntsman quits 'The View'

Abby Huntsman announced on Monday that she is quitting her role as co-host of the "The View," ABC's popular daytime talk show.
Huntsman said she would join the gubernatorial race of her father, Jon Huntsman, the former Utah governor who announced last November that he is running for the seat again in 2020.
Huntsman joined "The View" in 2018 as one of the show's conservative voices. Along with Huntsman, "The View" is co-hosted by Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg.
Huntsman's surprise departure comes at a period of pronounced drama at "The View," with numerous reports of turmoil between Meghan McCain and the other co-hosts.
McCain and Huntsman, both hailing from famed Republican families, were allies behind the scenes until recently, when there was a dispute between the two women, according to sources.
This is developing story. Please check back for updates...
