AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--With the heavy rain in recent days and more expected, many residents living along flood-prone streets in Agawam are relieved to hear improvements are coming.
Western Mass News spoke to an Agawam resident who lives just down the street from the intersection of Meadow and Joseph streets. He told us every time there is a storm, this area gets so flooded that cars have a hard time passing by, but that's not all.
In a previous storm, our Western Mass News crew captured two people taking a swim in the flooded area of Meadow and Joseph streets.
"That needs a complete water line replacement, it's over 100 years old," said Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli.
Mayor Sapelli told Western Mass News this specific area has seen significant storm damage for over three decades.
"Which is a flooding issue every time we get a significant amount of rain because the catchbasins can't handle the volume of water that comes in because of the piping under the road that leads out to the Westfield River to drain," said Mayor Sapelli.
Angel Quinones, who lives at the end of Joseph Street shared with Western Mass News a photo of the rain damage on his property in April.
"Every time it rains the backyard gets flooded and it is kind of to the point where it messes up your yard," said Quinones.
There is good news on the way for residents who live near this intersection.
"It will create a lot of less headaches for us," said Quinones.
the town has decided to use almost $8.5 million in Federal Covid Relief money to improve and upgrade the drainage and water main systems in this neighborhood.
Agawam received half of the funds this month and the next portion will come in June of 2022.
Mayor Sapelli said under the plan, four locations will undergo construction in phases, including:
Meadow Street drainage improvements and water main replacement
North Westfield St. culvert replacement
North St. culvert replacement
South Park Terrace
