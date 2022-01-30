SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- One men’s hockey player at AIC has faced hurdles on and off the ice throughout his entire life. Now, he’s trying to grow the game and create opportunities for others to experience the sport he loves.
“I feel like there’s still a lot of work to be done. For me that’s the fun part of it because I’ve put in work my whole life,” said Reggie Millette, forward for AIC Men’s Hockey.
Reggie Millette is a freshman on the men’s hockey team at American International College in Springfield.
His journey to AIC was not an easy one.
“Just personal battles with myself, you know mental health things like that. seeing things as a kid that i probably shouldn’t have seen,” said Millette.
The Jacksonville, Florida native moved house to house with his sister, staying periodically with their grandmother. Various family members battling personal issues and financial struggles. That’s when his support system introduced him to hockey.
“Those types of things definitely pushed me to be good at the sport and do good otherwise in life, period,” said Millette.
He played junior hockey in Ohio and Michigan and found a home with Rick and Christine Scero, who traveled to Springfield to watch Reggie and the Yellow Jackets play Holy Cross on Sunday and his head coach, Eric Lang said Reggie has the “it” factor.
“He's above and beyond. He’s one of the most amazing kids I’ve ever been around and we’re lucky and fortunate to have him in our program,” said Lang.
The freshman forward was out of Sunday’s lineup as a healthy scratch, but every day he’s learning, growing and bringing the energy.
“I just love being with the boys, it means pretty much everything. For me I just like to connect with anyone that I can,” said Millette.
He was even featured in Bauer’s new ad campaign, aimed at increasing diversity and inclusion in the sport.
“Once I got invited to do it I was all in because one of the biggest things for me is having hockey there for anyone to grab it,” said Millette.
Millette, who said he was drawn to AIC because of the diversity on campus is one of only a few African American players at the Division 1 level. He’s growing the game and enjoying the sport that’s given him so much.
“Things are said, things are done. just try to use it as motivation to keep it going because if you really truly love something i feel like nothing can derail you from the journey.” said Millette.
AIC came up just short this afternoon against Holy Cross, falling to the crusaders 5-4, which snaps their 11-game winning streak. But they’re 10 points clear at the top of the Atlantic hockey standings and hit the ice again next Friday at RIT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.