One person was taken to the hospital following a Friday morning fire in Holyoke. Holyoke Fire said neighbors to 233 Suffolk Street home called 911 Friday morning to report a fire at that home. Crews arrived and found that the fire, which was contained to the kitchen, had been extinguished by an occupant who put water from the sink onto the fire. An elderly female was taken to an area hospital. None of other residents of the two-family home were displaced. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Two people were arrested in Springfield after police recover cocaine and cash. Police say around 9:10 Wednesday night, they observed drug activity in the area of 600 State Street. Detectives saw a man walk out of C-V-S and into a car after a drug transaction. The car drove off and police caught up with 29-year-old Raphelle Rosario and 27-year-old Hector Montanez, both of Springfield. Rosario is charged with distribution and possession with intent to distribute a class b drug. Montanez is charged with possession.
Two people are homeless after a quick moving fire on Hillside Terrace in Orange. It started around 4 Thursday morning. Investigators say they isolated the origin of the fire to the chimney, attached to a wood burning stove. Neighbors jumped into action, when they realized no one was home. Fire officials tell western mass news that a cat was killed in the fire. The exact cause remains under investigation.
SAY AROUND 9:10 WEDNESDAY NIGHT, THEY OBSERVED DRUG ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF 600 STATE STREET.DETECTIVES SAW A MAN WALK OUT OF C-V-S AND INTO A CAR AFTER A DRUG TRANSACTION.THE CAR DROVE OFF AND POLICE CAUGHT UP WITH 29-YEAR-OLD RAPHELLE ROSARIO AND 27-YEAR-OLD HECTOR MONTANEZ, BOTH OF SPRINGFIELD.ROSARIO IS CHARGED WITH DISTRIBUTION AND POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE A CLASS B DRUG.MONTANEZ IS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION.
