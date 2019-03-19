Police in Whately are cautioning drivers about using a GPS after a man's Jeep ended up in the woods near Westbrook Road. Investigators said that a local resident saw the driver walking down the road and brought him to the police station to help him. It turns out, police said, that the man was new to the area and thought he was on some type of road. Police recommend researching the road you plan to take when traveling by using a satellite image or other means.
Massachusetts State Police say a World War II memorial was vandalized in Boston. Authorities say the vandalism was reported Monday morning, and troopers found an oil-like substance splashed on the Castle Island memorial. Crews tried to clean off the substance Monday, but dark splotches remained even after hours of washing. Police say it is unclear when the act of vandalism took place.
There's new information from Sheffield after a deadly fire last week. The Berskhire County D.A. said Luke Karpinski killed his wife and children first and then intentionally set the home on fire, before taking his own life. We're also learning investigators found evidence of accelerants in different parts of the house on home road, including two 20-pound propane tanks. First responders said the body of Justine Wilbur was found on the first floor of the home with serious injuries. We are also learning the names of the three children. The D.A. said seven-year-old twins, Alex and Zoe, and three-year-old son, Marek were found dead on the upper floor of the home. The autopsy results are still pending.
Springfield fire officials said that a house fire on Caterbury Road was caused from malfunctioning electrical wires. It broke out around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Crews told Western Mass News it was already fully involved when they arrived and they had to try and fight it from the outside. Springfield's Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi said it was tough fire because of how the house was built. We're told the house sustained nearly 80-thousand dollars in damages.
