Amanda Callahan joined Western Mass News in November 2020. She began as a Content Producer and Multimedia Journalist. She currently serves as our weekday morning reporter.
Amanda is a proud Boston College Eagle where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Communication and minor in Journalism in May 2020.
During her time at BC, Amanda was an Anchor and Reporter at Newton News, the cable channel in Newton, MA.
Amanda spent two summers interning at WHDH-TV in Boston as an Assignment Desk Editor and in the Special Projects department. She also was an intern at WCVB-TV in Boston, getting the chance to learn roles across the newsroom and out in the field.
Born and raise on the North Shore of Massachusetts, Amanda is excited to explore a new part of the state and tell stories that are important to the communities here in western Massachusetts.
When not at work, Amanda enjoys spending time with her family and friends in Boston, going to the beach, and reading.
