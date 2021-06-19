AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The town of Amherst partnered with the civil war tablet committee and the mill district, to celebrate Juneteenth with a daylong event spread throughout four locations Saturday.
The event commemorated African-American culture, traditions and community heroes, including Amherst residents who served in the 54th regiment of the Massachusetts fifth Cavalry, those soldiers rode into Texas for the liberation on this day in 1865.
They are laid to rest in the West Cemetery located in Amherst Center.
