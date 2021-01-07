AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thousands of President Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday while lawmakers met to confirm electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden.
This incident might have been tough and confusing for to younger people to hear.
It was a grim day in American history as thousands of President Trump supporters stormed the Capitol while lawmakers were confirming electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden.
The riot became violent quickly and even turning deadly.
“We’re very concerned. We’re very concerned about what students saw yesterday, not just the violence - though certainly that’s part of it - but also racist, white supremacist language, images, words, and clothing,” said Amherst-Pelham Regional School Supt. Michael Morris.
So, the town of Amherst and its regional school district is collaborating to give students a safe space to process it all.
Morris told Western Mass News students might have a lot of questions.
“Seeing the confederate flag up in the U.S. capitol is incredibly challenged for many people, including myself, to see,” Morris added.
Videos of people smashing windows, parading confederate flags, and breaking into the Capitol building are all over social media, which makes exposure even higher for these students.
A statement from Morris and the town Wednesday night said, in part:
“Regardless of one’s political opinions, it is important to note that this event is not a standard protest or an example of exercising one’s rights under the first amendment...For parents and guardians, there is no script or lesson plan for how best to discuss this situation with your children.”
Now, mental health staff is available for Amherst students who may be struggling with the events.
“There’s no script that could be written last night to describe what was going to happen today, but there have been some resources we can share particularly at the middle school high school level,” Morris noted.
Those include:
- Reaffirm their safety both at home and school
- Make time to talk about it
- Pay attention to the child’s emotional state
- Maintain a normal routine
“…And I think what we can do locally is try to show as best we can that we do have democratic ideals. We do care about protests, we care about dissent, and none of that was reflected yesterday in what happened. That was not about protest,” Morris said.
