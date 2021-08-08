GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--American Medical Response held a job fair along with a family day of fun at Court Square in Greenfield Sunday.
As communities continue to recover from the impacts of the pandemic, American Medical Response Greenfield is ramping up its hiring efforts to help job-seekers get back to work and pursue rewarding careers in emergency medical services. Sunday's event was offered to learn more about job openings and new competitive pay rates for EMTS, as well as paramedics and dispatchers in Springfield.
Operations manager, Patrick Leonardo, explained the "Earn While You Learn" program.
"The fact that we offer the free education "becoming EMT" it's a huge success for us not only here in Greenfield, but also in Springfield. So we'll be hosting a class coming up in September, so anyone looking to apply we have signs around in court square with QR codes or go on gmr.net and look up the Earn While You Learn program," Leonardo said.
Leonardo said anyone 18 years or older, with a driver's license, high school diploma and ability to pass a criminal offender record information test can apply. Families were able to enjoy a cookout, face painting and balloon animals. Therapy dog, Freddie, and the Greenfield Police and Fire departments also stopped by.
