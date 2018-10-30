Twenty-four pieces of evidence that were collected in the murder of Molly Bish who disappeared from a pond in Warren close to 16 years ago, will undergo enhanced DNA testing.
The Worcester County District Attorney made the announcement Saturday.
On June 27, 2000, Molly Bish who was 16-years-old at the time, was taken from her lifeguard post at Comins Pond in Warren. When she disappeared there was a massive search to find her.
Three years later her remains were found in the woods of Whisky Hill in Palmer.
Authorities from the start, have been investigating to solve the murder.
Molly Bish's family has also been working with authorities, seeking answers, searching for clues, and following leads in their fight to never give up on finding whomever is responsible for her death.
This Father's Day weekend DA Joseph Early announced that they were taking the 24 pieces of evidence they had collected from the crime scenes, to a laboratory for enhanced DNA testing.
"The science is always getting better," Early said adding, "We feel that the improved testing will help us in our efforts to identify Molly's killer or killers."
The evidence will undergo testing in September.
"The improvement in DNA testing could make degraded samples that are now unusable, usable for determining DNA," explained Tim Connolly, DA representative.
On Sunday, Western Mass News reached out to the Bish's private investigator, Sarah Stein, to ask her how the investigation was going from her end and she told us the following:
"It's going well. The gentleman from the campground, we've not been able to rule out. So I'm really hoping that the DNA evidence will give us confirmation that we need on any number of persons of interest, but now the gentleman I've been really looking at…he was staying at the Old Sawmill Campground in West Brookfield. We have not been able to rule him out as a person of interest. He did have a white car, smoked in the exact same way that Magi Bish described. Smoked like a woman would smoke with his fingers straight. He did visit the pond, and he also frequented Howard's Drive-In where Molly Bish worked. So he definitely had ample opportunity."
At this time Stein cannot released his identity because he's a person of interest and hasn't been charged.
As the family and the District Attorney's Office continue to work together to solve the case, they say this is not being consider a cold case and that it is still very much an active investigation.
"We get tips on Molly's case every week and we track down every lead," explained Early.
When he became the DA for Worcester County, Early formed a cold case squad to look at older cases like Molly's.
But after spending time with Molly's parents, John and Maggie Bish, Early decided to change the name of the unit to the 'Unresolved Case Squad.'
If you think you may know something about Molly's case please contact State Police in Brookfield at 508-867-2912 or you can reach out to the DA's Office at 508-755-8601 or e-mail info@worcesterda.org
You can also contact the Bish's private investigator Sarah Stein at (203) 507-6352 or by email at sarah.stein120@gmail.com Stein works for the Center for the Resolution of Unresolved Crime.
