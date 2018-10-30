It's been 16 years since the disappearance of Molly Bish who went missing at her lifeguard post at Commins Pond in Warren.
Her killer is still unknown, but tonight, about 100 of her closest family and friends gathered to remember the young teenager.
Western Mass News spoke to Molly's mother Magi and she said sixteen years after her daughter’s death, the hardest part is knowing she will never come home.
It's still a mystery how Molly Bish went missing from her job as a lifeguard at a Warren pond 16 years ago.
Her remains were found three years later in Palmer.
"They found her after three years to this day on the side of a mountain. What parent could just leave that and become normal, so we celebrate her life," said Molly’s mother Magi.
Molly was just 16 years old when she was killed.
It's now the 16th anniversary of her death, something that is more than just a number to the Bish family.
"I looked it up and it says sixteen means love everlasting when you love somebody and so that fits. Molly's love will always continue no matter what."
The vigil the family holds every year is a way to celebrate Molly, but also a way to get some closure in a case where there are so many questions still to this day.
"Now we know where she is, but there's still that element of who did this and why and there has to be justice for Molly. As a mother, you just don't go on and pretend everything is okay. Someone took your daughter."
But answers could soon be coming.
Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said 24 pieces of evidence collected by authorities investigating the 16-year-old's death will now undergo enhanced DNA testing.
“This is a case we are working on daily. We have leads come in every day,” said District Attorney Early. "We went back to the first days of the case, we looked at all the information, and said what can we learn from them?"
"She's not here for birthdays, weddings, or celebrations, and it’s horrendously difficult," said Magi.
The District Attorney said the testing will start in next month or two.
Copyright 2016 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.