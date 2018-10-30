Family and friends of Molly Bish will hold a vigil for the late 16-year-old marking the 15th year of her disappearance.
It remains a mystery what took place back on June 27, 2000 that lead to the disappearance of Bish.
Tonight, her family and friends plan to honor her memory at a vigil at the Emmanuel Church in downtown Warren at 7 PM.
Bish was taken from her lifeguard post at Comins Pond in Warren.
While her remains were found three years later on Whiskey Hill in Palmer, who would carry out this act of violence remains a mystery.
While the original suspect in the case died this past November, another person of interest was brought to light in October.
The families investigator and Massachusetts State Police continue to look into leads. The family says they are not giving up hope to find the person who did this.
