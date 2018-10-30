It was on this day 17 years ago to that Warren lifeguard Molly Bish was abducted from her job at Comins Pond.
To this day, the highly publicized case remains unsolved.
This year, the Bish family remembered Molly with a personal videotape.
A search was recently conducted at a former West Brookfield campground site for a white car that may have been buried here and could have been involved in the Molly Bish abduction.
However, on this day, the thoughts are with the Bish family, who released a tape in which they remembered their beloved Molly.
"Molly said 'Goodbye, I love you.' It was her eighth day in her new job as lifeguard. That was the last time I heard or saw from my Molly," said Magi Bish.
The words of Molly's mother, Magi, come from a new video released by the Bish family.
Molly's remains were found three years later in a wooded area of Palmer.
The case remains unsolved.
This year, the Bish family decided to post a video and not hold an annual vigil as they have in years past to honor Molly.
The video includes other members of the Bish family, including Molly's brother, John.
"I trained Molly how to do radio checks, check water, look for snakes," said John Bish Jr.
The video also tells us why the Bish family moved to the small, quiet town of Warren - away from the hustle and bustle of the big city of Detroit.
"We thought it would be a safe place to raise a family, made a lot of sacrifices, so I could be home and now, I'm grateful I did have more time with Moll," Magi Bish added in the video.
Despite their pain, the Bish family has never lost hope that investigators would one day find Molly's killer.
Meanwhile, at Comins Pond on this 17th anniversary of Molly's abduction, there was an eery quiet.
Lifeguards got ready for another day while some came to say a prayer. Someone also placed a single rose high atop the lifeguard chair in honor of Molly Bish.
When the former campground was searched two weeks ago, Bish family private investigator Sarah Stein told us that "compelling information" was found here. Authorities are analyzing that information, but haven't revealed what it was.
Meanwhile, another year has passed and the search for Molly's killer continues.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.