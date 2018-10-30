"Her picture came across the news, and my parent's first instinct was, 'we cant let her see this, she's too young...change the channel.' But I didn't let them change the channel, and I was just zoned into it like, why is there a girl on the news and why is she young?" said Tiffany Thibodeau.
Tiffany Thibeau was only five when she first learned about Molly Bish.
She is now 18 and has been to many of Molly Bish's vigils. Over the years, Tiffany has noticed one thing that always stays the same.
" [At] all the vigils people keep showing up, and showing up, and showing up, and showing their support. That's the thing that keeps driving everybody.
Wednesday night, dozens of people honored her life through memories, song, and candlelight. And the hope of finding the person responsible for abducting Molly still lives in the hearts and minds of those like Tiffany.
"If anyone has any information, I'd really like to please call somebody and let's get this guy behind bars, because he shouldn't be out here roaming our streets," said Thibodeau.
Copyright 2012 WSHM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.