More than 10 years after her disappearance from a Warren Pond, a private investigator says he's found evidence that could solve the mystery of who killed Molly Bish.
"No part ever gets easier or better or harder or worse, it's just a continued horrific experience," says Heather, Molly's older sister."
Former Vermont State Trooper turned private investigator Dan Malley says Gerald Battistoni could be the person responsible for Bish's death.
Battistoni is currently serving 10 to 12 years in prison on a rape charge. Malley saw similarities between Battistoni's previous crime and the unsolved mystery of Molly Bish.
"He liked blonde haired girls, he had a history of raping girls, he's in jail right now for raping a girl," Heather said.
Heather has been the closest of the Bish family to Malley's work. She says similarities like Battistoni's appearance and his connections to Warren makes her believe he deserves to be a person of interest in her sister's case.
Molly Bish, 16, disappeared from her lifeguard post at Comins Pond in Warren in 2000. Three years after her abduction police found her body five miles from her home in Warren.
