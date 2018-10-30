18 years ago Warren teenager Molly Bish went missing, abducted from her lifeguard job at Comins Pond.
Her family continues to search for the truth to this day, in hopes of finally putting her case to rest.
It hasn’t gotten any easier for the Bish family over this time. For nearly 2 decades, the family has wondered what happened to her, and why. The case remains unsolved to this day, and no arrest has been made.
They hope someday to get answers.
Molly was a lifeguard at Comins Pond in Warren, enjoying an afternoon in the summer of 2000, when she was abducted from her post.
It was the last time anyone ever saw her. Three years later, her remains were found in Palmer.
Investigators have spent years trying to uncover evidence, most recently using ground penetrating radar to search for buried items at a West Brookfield campsite, not far from where she went missing.
The family says finding those behind her abduction would give them a sense of closure they have not felt since the day she went missing.
And while the family remembers Molly on Wednesday, the 18-year anniversary of her disappearance, there will be no vigil or remembrance speech.
Instead, there will be a call to action to prevent other kids from suffering the same fate.
Molly’s big sister, Heather, took to social media to voice her concerns, explaining how law enforcement did not know what to do when her sister first went missing. Heather explained how police did not call her mother until three hours after Molly was taken. Officers told the parents she probably just took off with friends.
But the family knows Molly better than that, Heather writing in part:
"They were not trained in missing person's investigations. And because of that, because the crime scene was allowed to be destroyed, I have lost my sister and do not know who hurt her."
This week, the senate will be voting on Amendment 908, or Bill H.3615, which if passed, would provide 2 hours of training for officers on missing children investigations.
The Bish family is asking that you call your local lawmakers, and ask them to support amendment 908, in hopes that someday they can finally find out what happened to Molly.
Western Mass News will be sitting down with Heather Bish on Wednesday afternoon for the latest on the investigation and how the family continues to fight.
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.