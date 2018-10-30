It's been 11 years and several possible break throughs in the sad story of Molly Bish have come and gone. But today one more person of interest emerged.
"He was just doing his daily work and then all of a sudden there were things that were coming out that made him stop and think, 'oh my God this might have something to do with the Bish case,'" said Molly Bish's mother, Magi Bish.
Bish, who has never given up her fight to find the truth, is talking about Vermont state trooper Daniel Malley. Malley's own research on a child sexual abuse case led him closer and closer to Molly Bish, and ten-year-old victim Holly Piirainen.
"This person has a very checkered past, he was definitely troubled," Bish said.
That person is 49-year-old Gerald Battistoni. He's currently serving 10 to 12 years in state prison for raping the daughter of a former girlfriend. Officials now have reason to believe his whereabouts and prior history could connect him to the cases of Molly and Holly.
This morning, Worcester County's District Attorney Joseph Early spoke out on the possible connection on the Jim Politto radio show.
"There are a lot of parallels between Molly Bish's and Holly Piirainen's cases. There are people who think that the person who killed one of the girls killed both and that would include people in and out of the state police office," Early said.
It all became apparent after Battistoni's second ex-wife was shown comparative photos of her ex-husband's mug shot and artist renderings based on Bish's descriptions of a man seen at the pond the day before Molly's disappearance.
Today, Bish looks at another face of another man who may have taken her daughter's life, and it never gets any easier.
"I have to believe there's always been hope in Molly's case. The goodness of the people have always come through. Our family is saying possibly this could be it this time," Bish said.
Copyright 2011 WSHM. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.