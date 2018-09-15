Parents outraged after sex offenders vote at school polling sites in NY

LEVITTOWN, New York (Meredith) — Concerned parents pushed a school district in Long Island to cancel all after-school activities on primary night since convicted sex offenders could vote at the schools.
Sept. 13 was the first primary night affected by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order last spring that gave 35,000 parolees, including convicted sex offenders, the right to vote. This included allowing the parolees on school grounds for voting after 7 p.m.
According to WPIX, Levittown Public Schools canceled all after-school and evening activities on primary night at eight schools in the area that serve as polling places.
A Levittown mother of two told WPIX she thinks sex offenders should not be allowed in schools at any time for any reason, including for voting. Several other parents shared her beliefs with reporters.
Even with evening activities canceled, parents made another suggestion on how to fix the problem: don't have polling places in buildings with children in them.
"Right behind the school is another building that doesn't have children in it, so the polling place could be swapped," Levittown mother Kerry Villaume told WPIX.
A bill is currently working its way through the New York State Senate that would prohibit Level 2 and Level 3 sex offenders from voting at a school.
