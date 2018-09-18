Police K-9 attacks, kills small dog at bacon festival

(Meredith) – A police K-9 will be removed from service after it killed another dog at a bacon festival in Indiana, according to authorities.
The attack happened after the Portage Police Department set up a booth for its K-9 unit at Bacon Fest on Saturday.
Officer Flora Ryan and her K-9 partner, Nyx, were taking a break in a grassy area, the Times of Northwest Indiana reported. While they were resting, Nyx spotted a couple and their Yorkshire terrier, Bandit, leaving the festival.
Police said Bandit started barking, and Nyx chased after it before biting down.
Ryan admitted that she did not a good grip on Nyx’s leash, allowing the K-9 to get away.
The officer ran over to the couple and got Nyx to release their dog. Bandit was bleeding from the ear, but police said there were no other obvious signs of injury.
An evaluation at Hobart Animal Clinic revealed Bandit had suffered severe internal injuries, which the dog later succumbed to, according to the Times.
Portage Police Chief Troy Williams shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook, calling it a “very sad and unfortunate accident.”
He later released the following statement:
"We are fully responsible for this and my deepest apologies and sympathies go out to the Mavrovic family. Though this was a terrible accident, it does not lessen the pain and trauma experienced by the Mavrovics that should have never occurred."
Copyright 2018 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.