It has been nearly 16 years since Molly Bish disappeared from her lifeguard post at Comins Pond in Warren.
Her body was found three years later and all these years later, questions still remain as to who is responsible for her death.
Now, new DNA testing could shed some new light on the case.
Twenty-four pieces of evidence collected by authorities investigating Bish's death will now undergo enhanced DNA testing.
"I think it's fantastic that the state police and DA's office are taking the initiative to retest some of this evidence," said Sarah Stein.
Stein is a private investigator who has been working with the Bish family for the past 13 years.
"DNA evidence is absolutely critical in unresolved cases. We do know it solves approximately 27 to 30 percent of these cases, so hopefully that will give us the information we need," Stein added.
The pieces of evidence will be sent to a laboratory when the upgraded DNA tests become available. The new testing system could make degraded samples that are now unusable, usable for determining DNA.
Over the past decade, several suspects were questioned, but no arrests have been made
Recently, Stein alerted authorities about a possible person of interest, who fit the description of a man Bish's mother saw at Comins Pond the day she disappeared.
"He was at the Old Saw Mill Campground, which is in close proximity of the pond. He had a white vehicle that he destroyed. He smoked identically in the way Magi Bish has described. He has denied involvement, but we have not been able to prove that," Stein explained.
Stein said that she has a good feeling about this latest development and hopes it will finally bring closure for the Bish family.
"We're hearing about unresolved cases every day that are being solved with new DNA technology and it has progressed so far since first being used and I think there is a good chance they may get something off this evidence," Stein explained.
The DA's office has not specified exactly what pieces of evidence will be sent for testing. They're hoping to submit them sometime in September.
Copyright 2016 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
