Sunday evening, friends and family gathered on the town common for a vigil to remember Molly Bish.
They also hope, one day, to find her killer.
Molly Bish vanished while working as a lifeguard at Comins Pond, and her remains were found three years later in Palmer.
Investigators have questioned a person of interest, but no arrests have been made.
Her family told CBS 3 that they are grateful for the support they receive to this day from the community.
"We are so lucky, we would have never been able to make it through this journey without the love of our family, our friends, our community, you know the law enforcement the media," said Heather Bish, Molly Bish's sister. "Everybody has been so supportive in every possible way that they can."
The vigil is an annual ceremony that honors Molly Bish's life.
Friends of the family in attendance said that they believe they owe it to the Bish family to be in attendance every year.
"This is an unfortunate event that did happen to a local family here, and it's just heartwarming to see the turnout that we have after how many years its been," said Nadine Hagl, a Warren resident. "The community is never going to forget, they will never forget."
Along with the vigil, a motorcycle run was held in Molly Bish's memory on Sunday afternoon.
The event, called "Molly's Ride for Child Safety," raises money for the Molly Bish Foundation, which helps raise safety awareness and crime prevention for all children.
Copyright 2014 WSHM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
