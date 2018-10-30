A vigil will be held on the Warren town common tonight to remember Molly Bish.
Bish was just 16-years-old when she disappeared 16 years ago. Her killer has never been found.
Several suspects have been considered over the years, but there was never enough evidence to press charges.
Bish's family said that the number 16 means "everlasting love" and the theme of this year's vigil will reflect that sentiment.
The Worcester County District Attorney's office is expected to talk about the latest efforts to solve the crime.
The vigil will begin at 7 p.m.
