Friday marks 14 years since Molly Bish vanished from her lifeguard post at Comins Pond in Warren and her family has never given up hope they may one day find her killer.
In the years since the 16-year-old's remains were found, suspects have come and gone in the case.
Investigators have told CBS 3 that they have questioned a man that's currently in a Florida prison named Rodney Stanger who they believe may have some connection to her death.
But no arrest has ever been made.
A motorcycle ride and vigil will be held in Bish's remembrance this Sunday.
