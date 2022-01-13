BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man charged with growing close to 1,400 pounds of marijuana in a Granby house faced a judge on Thursday and is now being held on $30,000 bail.
When Haolin Yu faced that judge, he became very emotional.
Yu, 30, of Brooklyn, NY was arrested Wednesday in a joint investigation by Granby Police and the FBI. He's charged with operating a marijuana grow house on Amherst Street and trafficking of marijuana.
Western Mass News was outside the property as it was searched for hours yesterday. We've obtained court documents that said investigators found six rooms with grow lights and hundreds of plants in each room - nearly 1,400 plants in all.
Yu’s attorney told the judge that he doesn’t have a criminal record, has a family, and a baby on the way.
The next court date for Yu is February 7.
